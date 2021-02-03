Shahrukh Khan to appear for KKR and Rajasthan Royals trials

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan.

Tamil Nadu's explosive batsman Shahrukh Khan is expected to be a hot property at the upcoming IPL 2021 auction after the 25-year-old batsman played a key role in team's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph.

His 19-ball 40 in the tournament's semi-final proved detrimental to Himachal Pradesh, who at one stage were hoping to clinch the game.

Shahrukh's heroics didn't go unnotice by some key IPL franchises as he revealed to Deccan Chronicles that he is shortlisted for trials with Rajasthan Royals and his namesake and Bollywood superstar SRK's owned team Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I am in Nagpur now to attend trials for Rajasthan. I will be going to Mumbai for KKR trials on Wednesday. As soon as the trials are over, I will comeback home for a day or two and then leave for the Vijay Hazare trophy," said Shahrukh.

Interestingly, the TN's domestic stalwart was ignored at the last year's auction and Shahrukh said he had a hard time dealing with it but he finally made his peace with it.

"I was a bit disappointed last year but I overcame it really well. I think it will eventually happen and I can't be giving too much importance to that," he said.