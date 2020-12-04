SA vs ENG: First ODI postponed after South Africa player tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : @ENGLANDCRICKET Cape Town ODI postponed after South Africa player tests positive for COVID-19

The first One-day International between South Africa and England has been postponed to Sunday (December 6) after a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs.

The decision was taken by both the England Cricket Board as well as the home board, Cricket South Africa.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020," said a statement from the Cricket South Africa.

"This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs. In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday," the statement added.

The amended tour dates are as follows:

Sunday, December 6, 2020 - 1st ODI, Paarl (day match)

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 2nd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 3rd ODI, Cape Town (day-night match)