RR vs DC | Watch: Sanju Samson takes flying catch to dismiss Dhawan

Sanju Samson had started off his IPL 2021 campaign with a bang as he smashed a spell-binding century for a losing cause against Punjab Kings last week. However, such innings are bound to make you feel more confident about himself and that aspect was certainly on show on Thursday when the Rajasthan Royals skipper took a stunning catch of Delhi Capitals star Shikhar Dhawan behind the stumps.

The incident happened as early as the fourth over when Dhawan, in an attempted scoop shot, mistimed a ball right behind the wicket. Samson didn't had it easy though as the ball kept moving away from him to the left with some elevation in it; forcing the RR wicket-keeper to take a stunning diving catch to his wrong hand.

The wicket left Delhi in a precarious situation at 16/2 with both of their in-form openers (other being Prithvi Shaw) falling to pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Shaw (2 runs off 6 balls) was earlier outfoxed by a change of pace in Unadkat's delivery in the second over when Shaw was early into his whippy flick; getting a leading edge that goes straight to backward point.