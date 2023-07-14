Rohit Sharma's Test centuries: List of all tons of India skipper in Tests

Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Rohit Sharma scored 10th Test hundred of his career on the second day of first Test against West Indies. Here's a list of Rohit Sharma's total Test centuries

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 14, 2023
Rohit Sharma, IND vs WI, India vs West Indies
Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma showed his class in the first innings of the opening Test against West Indies. He scored a stunning century scoring 103 runs and also stitched a massive 229-run opening stand with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. This was Rohit Sharma's 10th century in Tests with his highest score being 177 that came in his debut in the format against the West Indies.

Interestingly, Rohit made his Test debut around 10 years ago in November 2013 which was coincidentally Sachin Tendulkar's last series as well. However, the current India captain could only establish himself in the longest format once he became the opener in 2019. He has been plundering runs at the top of the order in Tests since then but before, he was not even a certainty in the whites in the middle order due to inconsistent returns.

Perhaps, after scoring two Test centuries in his first two Test matches, it took Rohit Sharma a massive 35 innings to breach the three-figure mark. His next Test century came in November 2017 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Yet again, there was no century for the now 36-year-old batter for two years before he became an opener in red-ball format. Ever since he has moved to the top of the order, Rohit has plundered seven hundreds including his recent one against the Caribbeans with a hig score of 212 runs.

Big scores are regularly flowing off his bat but he is yet to breach the 100-run mark against New Zealand and Bangladesh. India toured Bangladesh last year but Rohit was injured and got ruled out of the series. Going by his form, Rohit Sharma will surely look to add more tons to his tally. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the list of his all Test centuries.

List of all Rohit Sharma's Test centuries:

Sr No Runs Opposition Venue Date
1 177 West Indies Kolkata November 6, 2013
2 111* West Indies Mumbai November 14, 2013
3 102* Sri Lanka Nagpur November 24, 2017
4 176 South Africa Visakhapatnam October 2, 2019
5 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam October 2, 2019
6 212 South Africa Ranchi October 19, 2019
7 161 England Chennai February 13, 2021
8 127 England London September 2, 2021
9 120 Australia Nagpur February 9, 2023
10 103 West Indies Dominica July 12, 2023

 

