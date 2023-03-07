Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian PM to join commentary panel in 4th test; here's their entire schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi and PM Anthony will mark their presence in the 4th test between India and Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will mark their presence in India vs Australia 4th test in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series. The leaders of the two countries are set to join the commentary panel on the first day of the Ahmedabad test as India look for a series win.

The series is currently in favour of India with a 2-1 lead going into the final test. The teams will receive a boost when their leaders join the commentary panel.

Know the full schedule of PM Modi and Anthony for the Ahmedabad test

PM Modi and PM Anthony will witness cricket action on Day 1 of the 4th test. This will be Modi's first attendance at the Ahmedabad stadium for a cricket match since the venue was named after him. Both Modi and Anthony will reach Ahmedabad on Wednesday, on the eve of the match. They will then head to the stadium on the morning of the game and will be present on the ground at the time of the toss. The two leaders will also meet the players of both teams at the stadium. Notably, there will also be a cultural program organised before the match. The two leaders will be in attendance on Day 1 of the test match.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world, in terms of seating capacity. The venue can witness around 1.25 lakh people and the stadium is expected to be filled with a huge number of spectators as India face Australia.

India and Australia are playing in the four-match Border Gavaskar series and India are leading the contest by 2-1. The home team won the first two tests- in Nagpur and Delhi by comprehensive margins before being outplayed in the third Test in Indore. While Australia have qualified for the final of the World Test Championship, India have some work to do. They need a win to confirm their spot in the finals of the marquee test event that will be played at the Oval in June 2023.

