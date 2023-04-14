KKR vs SRH: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face Sunrisers at their home ground Kolkata, on Friday. Both teams will play their fourth game of IPL 2023. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

​Pitch Report - KKR vs SRH

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 155. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Eden Gardens generally suits the batters. The boundary size is not too big. Pacers can get help in the start while spinners can get help later.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 12 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 7 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to bowl first.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 155

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 162/4 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Full Squads -

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

