PBKS vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on inconsistent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 46th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. PBKS pulled off a stunning four-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings while chasing a 201-run target in the last game and boosted to the sixth position in the points table with five wins in nine games.
Mumbai Indians avoided registering three consecutive defeats as they chased down a 213-run target against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. A with helped them move up to the seventh position in the points table with four wins from eight games. Punjab Kings have won three of their last four games against Mumbai Indians and will enter this game as favorites.
Pitch Report - PBKS vs MI
Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium pitch promises a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings score of 168. Lucknow Super Giants recorded 257 runs, the second-highest total in IPL history, while batting first in the last game here and Punjab Kings replied with 201 runs. So, fans can witness another high-scoring encounter on Wednesday.
Will Toss Matter?
Yes, it will. After LSG’s mammoth total of 257 in the last game here, teams will be looking forward to batting first and then planning their defense.
PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - The Numbers Game
Basic T20I Stats
Total matches: 9
Matches won batting first: 5
Matches won bowling first: 4
Average T20I Stats
Average 1st Innings scores: 168
Average 2nd Innings scores: 152
Score Stats for T20I matchesHighest total recorded - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL
Highest score chased - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL
Lowest score defended - 114/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW
Full Squads -
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goya