PBKS vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Lucknow Super Giants recorded 257 runs while batting first in the last game here.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2023
PBKS vs MI, Mohali pitch report
Image Source : PTI PBKS vs MI, Mohali pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on inconsistent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 46th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. PBKS pulled off a stunning four-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings while chasing a 201-run target in the last game and boosted to the sixth position in the points table with five wins in nine games. 

Mumbai Indians avoided registering three consecutive defeats as they chased down a 213-run target against Rajasthan Royals in the last game. A with helped them move up to the seventh position in the points table with four wins from eight games. Punjab Kings have won three of their last four games against Mumbai Indians and will enter this game as favorites.

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs MI

Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium pitch promises a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings score of 168. Lucknow Super Giants recorded 257 runs, the second-highest total in IPL history, while batting first in the last game here and Punjab Kings replied with 201 runs. So, fans can witness another high-scoring encounter on Wednesday.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. After LSG’s mammoth total of 257 in the last game here, teams will be looking forward to batting first and then planning their defense. 

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - The Numbers Game 

Basic T20I Stats 

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 168

Average 2nd Innings scores: 152

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased  - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended - 114/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goya

