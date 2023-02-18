Mumbai Indians Schedule for IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues and dates

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma will lead MI in IPL 2023

Heading into the 2023 season of the IPL, Mumbai Indians look like a scary side. With the like of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, and Tim David in the batting line-up, and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in the bowling department, there is no way Mumbai Indians isn't heading to the playoffs this season.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is the entire schedule of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Schedule For MI

April 2, 2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

April 8, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 11, 2023 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

April 16, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 18, 2023 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

April 22, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

April 25, 2023 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

April 30, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 3, 2023 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

May 6, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

May 9, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

May 12, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

May 16, 2023 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

May 21, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Squad: Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Vishnu Vinod

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

Also Read: IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin achieves magnanimous records in Delhi | READ

Latest Cricket News