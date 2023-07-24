Monday, July 24, 2023
     
  IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 5: Rain set to delay start of play, India continue to wait to make it 2-0
IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 5: The Indian Cricket Team look for a series win against West Indies as they stay 8 wickets away from bagging the second Test match. Follow for Latest updates.

India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2023 19:06 IST
IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 5: After three slow days of cricket in Port of Spain, the fourth day witnessed some fast action. India bowled West Indies out quickly before charging with the bat to set a daunting target of 365. The Windies closed the day 76/2 and need 289 more to achieve parity. It all comes down to the final day of this Test as crucial WTC points are up for grabs. Follow for the Latest updates.

Live updates :IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 5

  • Jul 24, 2023 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Start of play DELAYED

    "Rain continues to pour down torrentially. Conditions very soggy. Heavy rain at the Queen's Park Oval. This will be a significant test for this facility," informs Ian Bishop.

  • Jul 24, 2023 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    COVERS are ON!!

    Here's the latest update!! Not looking good at the moment

  • Jul 24, 2023 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome to Day 5 of IND vs WI 2nd Test

    India are looking to cleansweep West Indies and are eight wickets away from yet another series win. On the other hand, West Indies need 289 more runs to win the Test and level the series. But will rain play spoilsport or will the heavens make sure that the action will take place in Port of Spain. Follow all the updates with us here on India TV.

