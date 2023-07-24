IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Day 5: Rain set to delay start of play, India continue to wait to make it 2-0

"Rain continues to pour down torrentially. Conditions very soggy. Heavy rain at the Queen's Park Oval. This will be a significant test for this facility," informs Ian Bishop.
Here's the latest update!! Not looking good at the moment
India are looking to cleansweep West Indies and are eight wickets away from yet another series win. On the other hand, West Indies need 289 more runs to win the Test and level the series. But will rain play spoilsport or will the heavens make sure that the action will take place in Port of Spain. Follow all the updates with us here on India TV.
