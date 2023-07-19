'Kya chahiye bhai tere ko': Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Ishan Kishan about his birthday gift | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan

Team India is currently gearing up for the second and final Test of the two-match series against West Indies that is set to start from July 20 in Port of Spain. The visitors are already leading by 1-0 in the series having won the opening Test match by an innings and 141 runs. Meanwhile, India's young star Ishan Kishan celebrated his 25th birthday on July 18 (Tuesday) but had to make it to the nets to practice two days before the Test match.

All the players were going through the drills even as India skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the media before the game. During the presser, Rohit was asked about the gift he wants to give to the youngster and his Mumbai Indians teammate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on his birthday. Responding to the question, the India captain hilariously asked Ishan Kishan what he wants as a gift when he has everything. Moreover, he asked the birthday boy to give the gift to the team by scoring a hundred in the upcoming second Test match.

"Kya chahiye bhai tere ko? Sab to hai. Birthday gift to hum log ko de bhai 100 runs kar ke," Rohit said as Kishan burst out in laughter. Indeed Kishan will be hoping to put up a brilliant show with the bat after he didn't get a chance to bat much in the first innings of the opening Test of the series.

Meanwhile, the second Test between India and West Indies will be the 100th time the two teams will be facing in the format. Speaking about the same, Rohit Sharma said that it feels to be an honour to lead the country in the milestone Test match against the West Indies. He was also happy that the youngsters are taking up the responsibility even as Team India is going through transition.

