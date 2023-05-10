KL Rahul undergoes surgery after getting ruled out of IPL 2023 with thigh injury

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul

India cricketer KL Rahul has underwent surgery successfully after injuring his hip during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He sustained the injury while fielding in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and subsequently got ruled out of the rest of the IPL season. Moreover, Rahul is set to miss the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as well.

The cricketer himself posted an update stating that the surgery was successful and how he is determined to recover soon and make a comeback for India. "Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I am officially on the road to recovery now. I am determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and Upwards!" Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, BCCI had confirmed that KL Rahul was suffering with an upper thigh injury and the decision to have the surgery done was taken only after consulting the specialists. "KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May. After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same," BCCI had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, BCCI has named Ishan Kishan as replacement for KL Rahul in the WTC final squad of India. Another player in the squad, Jaydev Unadkat, is also recover from shoulder injury he sustained in the nets. However, it is understood that the cricketer will recover in time for the WTC final. BCCI will be taking a call on Unadkat a few days later.

