IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Kagiso Rabada improves his own Delhi Capitals record

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada became the most successful bowler for the franchise in the season after taking his 26th wicket during the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The burly South African pacer has proved to be the most effective bowler for the capital side over last two seasons, scalping 50-plus wickets while DC made it to the play-offs on both the occasions.

Last year, Rabada took 25 wickets in 12 games and matched fellow South African pacer Morne Morkel's tally of 25 wickets in 2012 for now-defunct Delhi Daredevils.

This year the pacer got one better of his last year tally, coming in his 16th game of the season. His 26th wicket turned out to be the all-important wicket of in-form SRH captain David Warner as he managed just two runs in three deliveries in team's quest to chase 190 in the knockout game.

His partner in crime for the seaon, Anrich Nortje is the third-most successful bowler for the franchise in his opening season with 20 wickets to his name so far in 15 games.

