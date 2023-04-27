IPL 2023: RR vs CSK, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 37, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: RR vs CSK, Today Match Prediction - Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings and third-placed Rajasthan Royals go shoulder-to-shoulder against each other in the 37th match of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni's CSK have been a force to reckon with in the season and have 5 wins in 7 games as they lead the ten-team tally. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's RR have gone a bit off the track and have 4 wins in 7 outings. Let's see how these two can fare against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

CSK look to pay the favour back

CSK were edged past by RR when these two met last in IPL 2023 at Chennai's own fortress as Sandeep Sharma held his nerves against Dhoni and Jadeja to take the game home by 3 runs. Chennai have made a strong comeback since then, winning three on the trot.

Dhoni's men are bolstered by their batting and spin attack while their fast bowling looks thin on experience. The likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ajinkya Rahane are scoring runs at will, while CSK are managing the inexperienced pacers Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, and Matheesha Pathirana well. CSK will look to pay the favour back at RR's home now.

RR aim to come back to winning ways

Meanwhile, after beating CSK, RR have won one game out of their three encounters. To add to their worries, they have lost the last two matches, one to LSG and the second to RCB.

While RR have a strong batting and bowling attack, they will be pondering on how to use Jason Holder. The West Indies pacer has bowled many overs in the tournament but has batted only 2 balls. Will RR look to bring someone like Adam Zampa for him as they look to return to winning ways, this is a big question.

Pitch and Weather

The Pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is not a high-scoring venue. There are not many sixes hit at the venue and it is least in terms of average sixes hit per ball in the tournament: one six in every 29.7 balls. The previous game witnessed a low-scoring thriller between LSG and RR.

There is no rain predicted for the encounter in Jaipur. The temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees with the sky being cloudy in the evening.

Best Batter Prediction: Ajinkya Rahane can be a batter to watch out for. He is in sublime form in the tournament and is striking at 199. If the surface is on the slower side, a technically sound player like Rahane can be the anchor CSK need for a big total.

Best Bowler Prediction: Ravindra Jadeja can be a bowler to watch out for. He has been taken 10 wickets in 7 matches and is CSK's second-highest wicket-taker this season, behind Deshpande. RR are slowing down in the middle overs and this will encourage a strong CSK spin attack to put them under more pump.

Match Winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings

Latest Cricket News