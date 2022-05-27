IPL 2022, RR vs RCB: Siraj creates unwanted record vs Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Siraj | File Photo

Mohammed Siraj hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season of the IPL. He has just taken nine wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 9.98.

Unfortunately for him, he now has got an unwanted record against his name. During the Qualifier 2, Siraj surpassed Bravo as the player to concede the most number of sixes in a single edition of IPL.

As of 3rd over (Second innings) of the game between RCB and RR, Siraj has conceded 31 sixes. Bravo comes in at second place with 29 sixes against his name in 2018.

Most 6s hit in an IPL edition to a particular bowler

M Siraj in 2022 - 31* D Bravo in 2018 - 29 Y Chahal in 2015- 28 W Hasaranga in 2022 - 28* Y Chahal 2022 in - 27*

(* reflects that the season isn't over and the numbers can change)

Earlier, RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, RCB made a relatively low total of 157. Rajat Patidar was the pick of the batters as he made a brilliant 58 off 42 deliveries.

He broke several records in his inning. Rajat Patidar became the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL playoffs. He has scored a total of 170 runs and falls just behind Warner, who scored 190 runs in the playoffs in 2016.

Most runs in IPL PlayOffs in a season

D Warner in 2016 - 190

R Patidar in 2022 - 170

M Vijay in 2012 - 156

W Saha in 2014 - 156

Not only this, Patidar also joined Venkatesh Iyer as only the 2nd uncapped player to score two 50+ runs in IPL Playoffs.

Fair to say, Patidar has been on a record-breaking spree. Even in the previous match, Patidar broke several records.