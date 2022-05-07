IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal makes terrific comeback

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Yashasvi Jaiswal scores fifty off 33 balls

Yashasvi Jaiswal who was retained by Rajasthan Royals this season was dropped from the team after he scored only 25 from three innings. He made a massive return in the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, where Rajasthan won by six wickets.

While chasing the target of 190, Jaiswal smashed 68 off 41 balls before he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. The 20-year-old registered his first half-century of this edition of the cricket league off 33 balls.

In the match against PBKS, the left-handed batter replaced Karun Nair, which led to several discussions on the decision. By opening the match with Jos Buttler, Jaiswal led his team closer to the target as he hammered nine boundaries and two sixes.

Jaiswal who has been with RR since his IPL debut in 2020, made his maiden fifty in the last season and had scored 249 runs from 10 matches.

Being just one of the three players to be retained by the franchise, Jaiswal has proved to make a mark through his performance. He will look forward to more such knocks in upcoming matches.

Yashasvi played 4 matches this season, so far and has an average of 23.25 with a strike of 131.48.

Rajasthan Royals currently ranks third on the points table with 14 points from 11 games played. The team has the remaining three matches with Delhi Capitals on 11th May, Lucknow Super Giants On 15th May, and Chennai Super Kings on 20th May