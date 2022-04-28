Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC and KKR will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 28, Thursday.

IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Delhi vs Kolkata

Where can you watch DC vs KKR, the 41st Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs KKR, the 41st Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs KKR, the 41st Match of IPL 2022?

Thursday, 28th April

At what time does DC vs KKR, the 41st Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs KKR, the 41st Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sam Billings(w), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal