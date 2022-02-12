IPL 2022 Auction: Deepak Chahar bought by CSK for Rs 14 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Deepak Chahar will return to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings richer as the franchise spent as big as Rs 14 crore on him during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

CSK had to slug it hard for the 29-year-old Team India bowler, whose base price was Rs 2 crore, as Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad showed initial interest in Chahar before Rajasthan Royals joined in late in the bid.

Deepak Chahar has been a pivotal part of the yellow-clad outfit in the past by being part of two titles winning team in the last four years. The pacer has grabbed 58 wickets during the period at an economy rate of 7.7.

He has also improved on his batting over the years and the impact of it was seen during India's matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka recently.

He was bought for Rs 80 lakh by CSK in the 2018 auction, and while the Chennai team will once again try to acquire the pacer in the auction, he is destined to earn more than his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Among others, Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders.