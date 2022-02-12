IPL 2022 auction: David Warner sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of David Warner.

Australian opener David Warner was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 35-year-old southpaw, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was bought in the Capital outfit after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians.

Warner entered the auction to play his 13th season as he came a long way with the reputation of one of the most destructive openers in the world. While his mettle and attitude as a cricketer often came into question through various controversies, the 35-year-old southpaw always pulled through by letting his bat do the talking.

And that's why to a few people's surprise, Warner became the fastest to score 5000 runs in IPL. His journey began way back in 2009 with Delhi Daredevils, where he played five seasons and was pivotal to the team's sporadic run before being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 auction for Rs 5.5 crore.

He soon was at the helm of the team and in 2016 he led the side to maiden IPL success. Warner ensured that he led from the front with 848 runs at an average of 60.57 while maintaining a strike rate of 151.42.

The Aussie had to stay away from captaincy in 2018 after getting banned for a year over the infamous ball-tampering scandal but he returned to take leadership back from Kane Williamson in 2019.

In 2021, things took a turn for the worse as he had to let go of his captaincy in the middle of the season after the team's poor run and was subsequently dropped from the team for the rest of the team over an alleged tussle with the management.

Warner, however, surely hasn't lost his touch as after a disappointing IPL, he scored 289 runs in Australia's victorious 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

Warner's overall IPL record: M 150 | R 5449 | HS 126 | Ave. 41.59 | SR 139.96 | 4x100s | 50x50s | 6s - 201 | Ct - 68

Warner's T20I record (since Jan 2021): M 7 | R 289 | HS 89* | Ave. 48.16 | SR 146.70 | 3x50s | 6s - 10