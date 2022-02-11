IPL 2022 Auction: All That You Need To Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL File Photo of IPL auction

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with. We give you a list of lowdown of ready references for Saturday's auctions

1. City of Auction: Bengaluru

2. Venue of Auction: ITC Gardenia

3. Time of Auction: 12 noon

4. Dates of Auction: Feb 12 and 13

5. Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiant (*) (* indicates new teams)

6. Total Purse for Auction: INR 90 crore per franchise

7. Minimum Amount per Franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore

8: Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

9. Slabs of Base Prices: INR 2 Cr, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 lk, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk

10. Distribution of Players: 229 capped (Int'l), 354 Uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC Associate nations

11. Saturday Bidding Process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1

2nd day will have accelerated process

12: Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

13: Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available

14: Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker:

When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of INR 90 cr purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

15: Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years

16: Youngest Player at Auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years

17: Name of Auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.

18: Purse Left: DC (47.5 cr), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 cr),

Gujarat (52cr), RCB (57 cr), Lucknow (59), RR (62cr), SRH (68 cr), PBKS (72 cr)

19: Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,

Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard....

High End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely INR 10 cr to 20 Cr bracket)

Shreyas Iyer

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Deepak Chahar

Harshal Patel

Avesh Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Washington Sundar

Shikhar Dhawan

Devdutt Padikkal

Deepak Hooda

Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely INR 5)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dinesh Karthik

Ambati Rayudu

Robin Uthappa

R Ashwin

Umesh Yadav

Mo Shami

Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (INR 5 cr plus)

Shahrukh Khan

Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore

Nitish Rana

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Chahar

Rinku Singh

Likely Big Foreign Buys (INR 10 cr to 15 cr bracket)

David Warner

Quinton de Kock

Kagiso Rabada

Jason Holder

Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

U-19 picks performers

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Raj Angad Bawa

Vicky Ostwal

Yash Dhull

Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers

Yash Thakur

Abhinav Manohar

Mujtaba Yousuf

Mayank Yadav

Ritwick Roy Chowdhury

Abhishek Sharma.