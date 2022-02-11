IPL 2022 Auction: All That You Need To Know About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

The 15th IPL auction is the last mega event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with. We give you a list of lowdown of ready references for Saturday's auctions
1. City of Auction: Bengaluru
2. Venue of Auction: ITC Gardenia
3. Time of Auction: 12 noon
4. Dates of Auction: Feb 12 and 13
5. Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Supergiant (*) (* indicates new teams)
6. Total Purse for Auction: INR 90 crore per franchise
7. Minimum Amount per Franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore
8: Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25
9. Slabs of Base Prices: INR 2 Cr, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 lk, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk
10. Distribution of Players: 229 capped (Int'l), 354 Uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC Associate nations
11. Saturday Bidding Process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1
2nd day will have accelerated process
12: Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
13: Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available
14: Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker:
When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of INR 90 cr purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
15: Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years
16: Youngest Player at Auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years
17: Name of Auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.
18: Purse Left: DC (47.5 cr), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 cr),
Gujarat (52cr), RCB (57 cr), Lucknow (59), RR (62cr), SRH (68 cr), PBKS (72 cr)
19: Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard....
High End India Players to Watch Out for (Likely INR 10 cr to 20 Cr bracket)
Shreyas Iyer
Ishan Kishan
Shardul Thakur
Deepak Chahar
Harshal Patel
Avesh Khan
Yuzvendra Chahal
Washington Sundar
Shikhar Dhawan
Devdutt Padikkal
Deepak Hooda
Senior Players To attract Decent bids (likely INR 5)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Dinesh Karthik
Ambati Rayudu
Robin Uthappa
R Ashwin
Umesh Yadav
Mo Shami
Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (INR 5 cr plus)
Shahrukh Khan
Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Chahar
Rinku Singh
Likely Big Foreign Buys (INR 10 cr to 15 cr bracket)
David Warner
Quinton de Kock
Kagiso Rabada
Jason Holder
Jason Roy
Jonny Bairstow
U-19 picks performers
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Raj Angad Bawa
Vicky Ostwal
Yash Dhull
Syed Mushtaq T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day Performers
Yash Thakur
Abhinav Manohar
Mujtaba Yousuf
Mayank Yadav
Ritwick Roy Chowdhury
Abhishek Sharma.