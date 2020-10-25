IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni have a friendly chat between deliveries during RCB vs CSK match

Image Source : @IPL Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni have a friendly chat

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart Virat Kohli shared a friendly chat, a joke most certainly, during the IPL 2020 match between the two franchises at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, the video of which has gone viral over social media.

It was during the fifth over the game, in between the fifth and final delivery when Kohli and Dhoni shared a bit of laughter. Kohli was at strike then. Indian Premier League's official handle shared the video as well. Although, the conversation has not been unraveled in the clip.

RCB won the toss and opted to bat in Dubai against a struggling CSK side which has lost eight of their 11 games this season and are on the brink of elimination.

RCB had defeated CSK in their previous meeting this season and are aiming for their first double in an IPL season since 2010. Chennai, on the other hand, look to stay mathematically alive in the contest, for which they need not just win their remaining three games they also need to ensure that other factors fall in place.

"Mathematically we still have a chance, but you have to think how we have done in this season. 4-5 games prior we just took one game at a time and not worry about the points table. If we win it will take care of itself," Dhoni said after losing the toss.

