IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be eyeing a return to the top spot when they meet in Dubai later today. Both the sides have won three of their first four matches, and are further boosted by their captains returning to run-scoring.

While RCB skipper Virat Kohli (72*) played a key role in the side's 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, DC's Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 88 off just 38 balls in a high-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head-to-head tie: The only team against which Royal Challengers Bangalore owns a positive win-loss record is the Delhi Capitals. In 24 meetings between the two sides, RCB have won 15 while losing eight. However, Delhi Capitals had won both the matches against RCB last year. But it was RCB who had emerged victoriously against Delhi Capitals in their only previous meeting on the UAE soil, winning by eight wickets in Sharjah.

At the venue: RCB have won three of the five IPL matches they have in Dubai. In this season itself, they have a 2-1 record. Delhi, on the other hand, have a 3-1 record at the venue and have won both the matches they played in Dubai this season.

Crucial Stats:

- Kohli has bounced back to form at the right time, scoring his first IPL fifty in nine innings in his previous game. And now he will be up against Delhi Capitals against whom he has scored 825 runs in 20 innings at 63.46 with eight half-centuries - the most by any batsman in IPL. Delhi might bring in Kagiso Rabada early in when Kohli arrives at the crease. He has dismissed him twice last year in 24 balls for 24 runs.

- Kohli stands 10 runs short of being the first Indian and seventh overall to reach the 9000-run mark in T20 cricket.

- One of the key reasons behind RCB's success so far has been their impressive opening pair. The team averages 50.5 in the powerplays, the most this season. Delhi have been averaging 37.50, in comparison, during that phase.

