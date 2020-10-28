IPL 2020 | Confusion remains over Rohit Sharma's injury ahead of MI's game against RCB

Image Source : @MIPALTAN Rohit's injury has become a subject of unwanted attention since MI posted pictures of him training hours after the Indian batsman was not included in the squad for the Australia tour.

The confusion over Rohit Sharma's injury remains as Mumbai Indians take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an important game for the playoff qualification in IPL 2020.

Rohit's injury has become a subject of unwanted attention since MI posted pictures of him training hours after the Indian batsman was not included in the squad for the Australia tour.

While it remains unknown whether the MI captain will be available for the side's match against RCB later tonight, the franchise's main concern will be on his availability for the playoff stage which commences on November 5.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar called for transparency in the selection process. The BCCI said that they will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma.

"We are talking about Tests which are a month-and-a-half way,” Gavaskar had said to Star Sports.

“If he is training for MI, then I don’t know what kind of injury it is. A little transparency about what actually is the problem will help everybody.”

A BCCI source, as quoted by Hindustan Times, had said that Rohit's training video "may not be a true reflection" of his fitness at present.

“Rohit’s injury is more severe than believed initially. The nets session video posted by the franchise on Monday may not be a true reflection of where it stands," the source had said.

Rohit suffered an injury during the October 18 game against Kings XI Punjab, which ended in a twin Super Over.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage