IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Statistical Preview

In 20 matches between both the sides in the IPL, both have won 10.

Rajasthan Royals have made a bright start to the tournament and they will aim to continue on their momentum when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai later today. The Royals have won both of their matches so far, while the KKR made a bright comeback after losing their opening game of the season, as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Take a look at some of the key stats as RR play KKR.

Head to Head stats:

Both the sides have played each other on 20 occasions in the Indian Premier League. Interestingly, both the sides have won 10 matches each. In their past five matches, however, KKR have had an upper hand, as they beat RR in four of them.

KKR and RR met each other in the UAE on one occasion - and it produced one of the most thrilling contests in the tournament's history. In 2014, when the initial stage of the tournament was shifted to UAE, the match between both the sides ended in a tie, and even the Super Over ended in a tie. RR eventually beat KKR on boundary count rule.

Key stats..

- KKR captain Dinesh Karthik boasts of an average of 232 against Rajasthan Royals. In their last encounter, Karthik remained unbeaten on 97 but the innings went in vain, as RR secured a victory in the game.

- Andre Russell, with a strike-rate of 167.16, will be key for KKR -- especially considering the form of RR's power-hitters. Russell's batting position has remained a point of contention, and KKR would aim to address it as soon as possible.

- With 9 wickets, Sunil Narine tops the chart as the highest wicket-taker against RR for the Knight Riders. While Narine hasn't been among the leading wicket-takers in the season so far, he has been significantly economical this season.

- Sanju Samosn (196) has the highest runs against KKR among the current roster of Rajasthan Royals. Given his remarkable outings in the IPL so far, he will be key for RR against the Knight Riders.

