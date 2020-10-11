IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game.

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season's two most consistent teams -- Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals -- cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides.

As the two sides meet in anticipation of a thrilling contest in Abu Dhabi, let's take a look at the fantasy tips:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Suryakumar Yadav finally returned to run-scoring after wasting starts over the past few games, as he scored an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls against RR. With a revival in form, Yadav is a must-have in the side.

- The DC top-order may have failed in the game against RR in Sharjah, but don't count them out just yet. Two batsmen in the top-4 were dismissed with unfortunate run-outs, and as DC take on an opposition with high quality batting strength, expect them to play more responsibly.

- The last time Harshal Patel faced Mumbai Indians in 2018, he picked up three wickets in 15 deliveries - including that of captain Rohit Sharma. This season, Patel has emerged as a handy pace bowling option for DC alongside Nortje and Rabada. Expect him to step up tonight.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: MI vs DC Team

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis (C), Kieron Pollard (V/C), Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel

