IPL 2020: 'It's been enjoyable with my new franchise': Man of the Match Trent Boult after derailing CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Trent Boult

Continuing their dimal run in the on-going IPL 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings succubmed to the bowling brilliance of Mumbai Indians on Friday at Sharjah. The three-time champions suffered an embarrasing 10-wicket defeat after amassing a meagre 114 on the scoreboard.

After destructing CSK with his lethal spell, Player of the Match Trent Boult said that he's enjoying his time with the new franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, he was traded to the Mumbai franchise from Delhi Capitals. MI's move to acquire Boult has been a fruitful one as he has so far plucked 16 wickets from 10 games.

"New franchise. It's been enjoyable. Any cricket in this global situation is exciting. To get out there, been fun. Natural stuff, pitch the ball up and get it moving."

"Credit to Boom (Bumrah) and the other guys, to come and bowl as a unit. Lucky to get the first over. If it's going to swing it's going to be in the first few balls. Wickets in my opinion are getting slower and drier. It comes down to accuracy," said Boult in the post-match presentation.

Boult registered his best bowling figures in the IPL history as he scalped four wickets while conceding only 18 runs in his spell. The Kiwi pacer put the three-time champions on the backfoot in the first over itsely by sending Ruturaj Gaikwad pack to the dugout.

Boult also struck in his second and third over by taking prized wickets of Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja. The speedster turned the tide in MI's favour by registering figures of 3/5 in his first three overs.

To complete his four-wicket haul and hit the final nail in the coffin, Boult bowled a well-set Sam Curran on the last delivery of the first innings.

