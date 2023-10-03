India vs Nepal Live: When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 quarter-final on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 live streaming

On the 10th day of the Asian Games, the men's cricket team will finally be in action in Hangzhou in the quarter-final against Nepal. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading for the national side for the first time in history and if India wins Gold medal, he might be there in the selectors' mind as a captaincy option in the future, not just for India but in the IPL as well. Talking of IPL, the second-string side is filled with stars of the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league and it will be interesting to see how all of them perform while coming together.

Nepal can't be taken lightly as they bossed the preliminary stage with big wins over Mongolia and the Maldives. Even if second-string, the Indian team will still start as favourites but if there was one opportunity for Nepal to challenge India in cricket, it is this. The winner of the quarter-final plays the semis on Thursday, October 5.

When and where to watch India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 men's T20I quarter-final on TV and OTT?

The Asian Games 2023 men's T20I quarter-final between India and Nepal will kick off at 6:30 AM IST at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The match will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav

