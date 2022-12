Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Cricket Score

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: India look for solid start in first innings on Day 2

The Indian Team will push for a solid start on Day 2 as they try to cement their authority in the second Test match in Dhaka. The contest will be pivotal for the hosts as vital points in the World Test Championship (WTC) will be up for grabs.

Latest Cricket News