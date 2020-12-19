AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3 Live: India register their lowest-ever Test total in Adelaide

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India registered their lowest-ever Test score in history as the side was bowled out on xx in the second innings of the Pink Ball Test against Australia.

Team India faced a monumental collapse on the Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Australia in Adelaide, as the side was bowled out on xx in the second innings of the Pink Ball Test. Starting the day at 9/1, India lost the remaining nine wickets within merely 92 balls, as the Aussie pacers tormented the batsmen with immaculate seam position.

The previous-lowest Test score for India was 42, which came against England in Manchester in 1974. Interestingly, it also came in the side's second innings.

No Indian batsman could cross double figures, as Hanuma Vihari top-scored with 8 runs in the innings.

At 36/9, Mohammed Shami was hurt with a bouncer from Pat Cummins, and eventually walked off retired as the Indian innings ended on 36. Interestingly, the side was on the top at the Pink Ball Test at the end of Day 2, as it bowled the home side out on 191 to take a 53-run lead in the first innings.

However, the batsmen fell like a pack of cards on Day 3 as no player had answers for Cummins and Hazlewood's seaming deliveries throughout the innings. While Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were both dismissed on a duck, as the bowlers extracted edges off both the players.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, chased a delivery wide outside-off with intention to drive through covers, but found a thick-edge and was eventually caught at gully.

All the deliveries were almost identical, angled in, which forced the batsmen to jab at them and just bounced a wee bit more. They deviated a shade taking outside edges to Tim Paine behind the stumps.

What Indian batsmen didn't factor in was the pitch suddenly becoming more livelier with extra bounce.