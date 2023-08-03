India cricketer Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANOJ TIWARY Manoj Tiwary played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India

India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has decided to bring curtains down on his career across all forms of the sport. He was unfortunate not to get consistent chances for India at the international level despite making his debut back in 2008. Tiwary donned the Indian jersey in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is before playing his last game for the country in July 2015 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

He scored 287 runs in 12 ODI innings at an average of 26.09 with a hundred and a fifty to his name. In 3 T20Is, Tiwary could muster only 15 runs having batted only once in the format. Having said that, he was one of the regular performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad that won the trophy in the 2012 edition under Gautam Gambhir's captaincy.

Tiwary had played 16 matches in IPL 2012 scoring 260 runs down the order at a strike-rate of 105.69 with the best score of 59. He also played a crucial role in Rising Pune Supergiant's run to the final in IPL 2017. Tiwary had scored 324 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.40 and a strike-rate of 137.28. Apart from these two sides, Tiwary was part of the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings during his IPL career. Overall in the T20 extravaganza, he played 98 matches scoring 1695 runs at a strike-rate of 116.98 with seven fifties to his name.

When it comes to domestic circuit, Manoj Tiwary played first-class cricket until February this year. He is a legendary figure in Bengal cricket having played 141 first-class matches, 169 List A and 183 T20 matches for his state. Tiwary finished his FC career only 92 runs adrift of 10000 runs with 29 centuries and 45 fifties at an average of 48.56.

