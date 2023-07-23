IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma records his fastest century but rain comes to rescue West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma batting on Day 4

India quickly added 98 runs in just 12 overs to stretch their lead in the second innings to 281 runs over West Indies in the second Test match in Port of Spain on Day 4. Rohit Sharma led by example as he smashed his fastest Test fifty in just 35 balls but lost his wicket when India reach near the 100-run mark.

Rain disturbed the play after Rohit's departure forcing umpires to call for a lunch break. India lead by 281 runs when lunch was called with Yashasvi Jaiswal batting at 37* off 28 and Shubman Gill is yet to open his account.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a six and four off Kemar Roach in the first over to declare India's intention for the day. Rohit also paced up his innings from the second over and quickly put India on a track for an explosive start. Rohit pulled off his fifty in just 35 balls by smashing a four off Gabriel Shannon in the 10th over. He took four fours and three sixes to reach the 50-run mark but lost his wicket while attempting a six over fine leg.

Shubman Gill joined Yashasvi in the middle but rain interrupted the game forcing umpires to call for an early lunch break. If the rain continues to play a spoilsport on Day 4 then West Indies will find it favorable to draw the last game and avoid a series whitewash.

Meanwhile, West Indies resumed today's play from 229/5 but managed to add only 26 runs and were bowled out in 255 runs after a brilliant five-for from Mohammed Siraj. Mukesh Kumar gave an opening to get his second wicket of the innings and then Siraj did easy work on the opponent's lower order to put India in a comfortable position to win the game.

Latest Cricket News