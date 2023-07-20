Rohit Sharma leapfrogs Virat Kohli to become first Indian with 2000 runs in WTC history

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first from his country to breach the 2000-run mark in World Test Championship history. Fresh from his first match hundred against West Indies, Sharma displayed another classy knock in the first innings of the second Test in Trinidad. The 36-year-old leapfrogged fellow cricket star Virat Kohli to breach the milestone.

The Indian team has been quite dominant in both the World Test Championships. They were runners-up in both finals, only to fall short on the final hurdle. Interestingly, none of the Indians had scored 2000 runs till now and Sharma becomes the first from the country to do so. He became the 9th batter overall to reach the milestone in WTC history.

Most runs in WTC history:

Joe Root: 3891 runs

Marnus Labuschagne: 3446 runs

Steve Smith: 2979 runs

Ben Stokes: 2632 runs

Babar Azam: 2496 runs

Rohit breaches another 2000 mark

During his first innings stay in the second Test, Sharma also breached another 2000-run mark. He amassed 2000 runs in Test cricket as an opener. Sharma was not a regular face in the Test set-up earlier. He began opening the innings only after the commencement of the first WTC cycle in 2019. He was seen at the top of the order for the first India's home series against South Africa in October 2019.

In the ongoing match between India and West Indies, the Indians keep their dominance high. At the end of the first session on Day 1, the visitors were at 121/0 with both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sharma standing tall. Both the openers crossed their respective fifties and looked set for back-to-back tons. While the captain ended session 1 on 63*, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 52. The Windies bowlers were left clueless after opting to bowl first.

