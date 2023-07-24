India create World record in Test Cricket history as Rohit Sharma's men star in second Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma's Indian Cricket Team has shattered a massive world record of scoring the fastest-ever first 100 runs in Test Cricket's 146-year history. India are facing West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Men in Blue made a thumping start to their second innings after jolting the Windies' batting on Day 4.

The Indian openers - Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got the visitors to a brilliant start as they looked for a result in the second game. The duo launched India to a hundred in just 12.2 overs, taking the fewest balls to score the first 100 runs in Tests. The Men in Blue took just 74 balls to get to the three-figure mark and broke Sri Lanka's 21-year-old record of 80 balls. Sri Lanka made a hundred runs against Bangladesh in 2001 in 13.2 overs (80 balls).

Fastest to first 100 runs by teams in Test history:

1. India - 76 Balls vs WI

2. Srilanka - 80 Balls vs BAN

3. England - 81 Balls vs SA

4. Bangladesh - 82 Balls vs WI

5. England - 82 Balls vs PAK

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal make merry

The Indian openers scored at a brisk rate in the first session. Both Rohit and Jaiswal took the attack to the opposition. Sharma scored 98 runs in the first session on Day 4 after getting Windies all out in the first hour of a long opening session. The Indian captain scored a fifty but got out at the stroke of weather interruption at 57 from 44 balls. His partner Jaiswal remained unbeaten at 37 from 28 balls. The Rain gates opened up and the Men in Blue went back at 98/1 when Lunch was taken early. Jaiswal got out early in the second session for 38. The weather gates opened up again in the middle session and only a few overs were bowled in the second session. The visitors remained 118/2 at tea.

