IND vs WI, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies on TV, online

Here are all details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies be played?

India will lock horns with West Indies in the second T20I match. After winning the first match, men in blue who are in the lead will want to carry forward the momentum and win the second match. The victory will make them closer to clinching the five-match T20I series. On the other hand, the Carribean team will aim to bounce back and level the series.

The second match will be played on 1st August, Monday,

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies?

The match will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

At what time will the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies match start in india?

The match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I of India vs West Indies in India?

The match will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.

The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app in India.

What are the full squads?

Team West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

