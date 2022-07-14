IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli is back in action, set to play 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to play the 2nd ODI at Lord's on 14th July.

We're going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it's better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. It (Lord's) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions, Rohit Sharma said after the toss.

Earlier, he was seen practicing at the nets in the pictures posted by BCCI.

"Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England," the post said,

Kohli was ruled out from the first ODI owing to an injury. "Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting," a BCCI official had said.

The star player has lately been off-coloured. He has not managed to perform up to the mark. In the recently concluded Twenty20 series Virat struggled with the bat.

Virat's place in playing XI is also been questioned and his form is being criticized.

Kohli's name is excluded from the T20I squad announced to play against West Indies Team. The five-match T20I series will start on 29th July.

However, Kohli will want to bounce back and play brilliantly with his bat in the 2nd ODI.

Squads -

Team England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Team India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna