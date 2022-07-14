IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England match? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lord's London

India is set to face England in the second match of the 3-match ODI series. Team India won the recently concluded first ODI by 10 wickets with the help of Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball and Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan's performance with the bat. Rohit-led team will want to keep the momentum and Jos Buttler-led team will eye for a victory in order to have a chance for series win.

The 2nd ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST at Lord's, London on 14th July.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather will be sunny during the game. The humidity at Lord's is predicted to be fluctuating around 34% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 25% throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 23 degrees celsius to 25 degrees celsius.

What are squads of India and England for the 1st ODI at Kennington Oval?

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh