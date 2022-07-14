IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report - Here's everything you need to know about Lord's, London

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Lord's, London- Pitch Report

After a brilliant all-around performance in the T20I series vs England and the first ODI, the men in blue will want to win the remaining two ODI matches too. India is leading the ODI series by 1-0.

Before all the action starts, here is everything you need to know about Kennington Oval, London - the venue of the first ODI.

Will Toss Matter?

The toss is not expected to play a significant role in deciding the match winner. In the 70 ODI matches hosted by Lord's so far, teams batting first and teams batting second have similar advantages.

However, in today's, there may be a slight inclination to bowl first. The pitch is expected to help bowlers like it did in the previous ODI. And the batsmen will get an advantage in the 2nd innings, where the pitch is expected to become easier to bat.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it will be pretty good for the batters. A high scoring game is expected at the Lord's, London. The average first innings score at the venue is expected around 250 runs. On the other hand, the pacers will get some help as the match progresses and spinners are expected to have advantage during the middle overs.

Full Squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Team England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook