IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, onlineHere are all the details of 2nd ODI of IND vs ENG ODI series:
- When is the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The 2nd ODI between India and England is on 14th July, Thursday.
- At what time will the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?
The match will start at 5:30 PM in India.
- Where will be the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
- Where will be the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?
Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.
- What is the venue of the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The match will be played at Lord's, London.
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team India:
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Team England:
Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.