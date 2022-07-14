Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 2nd ODI between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 14, 2022 11:50 IST
Team India
Image Source : BCCI Team India in action against England

Here are all the details of 2nd ODI of IND vs ENG ODI series:

  • When is the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The 2nd ODI between India and England  is on 14th July, Thursday.

  • At what time will the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 5:30 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

  • Where will be the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the 2nd ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Lord's, London.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: 

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team England: 

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

