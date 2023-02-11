IND vs AUS: Game really speeds up in India, it can be really challenging if you are behind - Pat Cummins

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pat Cummins react during IND vs AUS 1st Test

India beat Australia in the first Test of the four-match Test series against Australia by an innings and 132 runs on Saturday. The Aussie skipper Pat Cummins admitted that his team was neither "brave" nor "proactive" in their approach and that is why they suffered the loss.

Australia were bowled out for 177 and 91 in their two innings as their batters couldn't survive India's lethal bowling. Asked what went wrong for his team, Cummins said, “Hard to know. That will be the review in the next few days. I think everyone came with pretty clear plans.

"The challenge is under the furnace to be brave enough to be proactive at the time. That will be the conversations over the next couple of days.

We faced some pretty tough bowlers at times,” the Australia skipper said at the post-match media conference.

Cummins also shed light on his side's defensive game and its circumstances.

“You saw (Steve) Smithy and Alex Carey at times put the pressure back on the bowlers. I think it takes a bit of bravery, it’s easier said than done.

If you're just facing ball after ball and the bowler's pretty good you're going to get one with your name on it. Again, that will be the conversation this week,” he said.

Cummins did not provide a satisfactory explanation as to how the team was bundled up in a single session.

“Playing in India, the game really speeds up. It’s a good thing if you are on top. But if you are behind, it can be really challenging. I thought all their bowlers bowled really well. They really put the pressure on us and next time we've got to find a way to manage that,” he said.

The caravan now moves to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where the second Test match is set to be played, starting on February 17.

India vs Australia: Test Series Schedule

2nd Test: Feb 17 - Feb 21 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3rd Test: Mar 01 - Mar 05 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

4th Test: Mar 09 - Mar 13, Monat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Latest Cricket News