IND vs AUS 4th Test: Cameron Green smashes maiden ton as Australia achieve rare feat in India

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Australia's Cameron Green on Friday marked his authority in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar trophy as the all-rounder smashed his maiden test ton. The Aussie star joined hands with opener Usman Khawaja to pile more runs on the Indian team on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad test. In the process, Australia also achieved a rare feat in India.

Cameron Green made his presence clear with his expressive 49-run knock from 64 balls on Day 1 of the test match. He continued playing on merit and raced to his hundred in 143 balls, including 16 boundaries. Meanwhile, Khawaja also left no stone unturned in dominating and he converted his overnight hundred into a 150 in the first session.

Australia achieve rare feat in India

Meanwhile, the Australian pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green also achieved a rare feat in Test cricket in India. Visiting teams have always found it difficult to play in India and their batters have struggled on spin-friendly Indian tracks over the past few years. There have hardly been big partnerships in India and Khawaja and Green certainly made one.

The duo notched a 208-run stand and became the second-only pair to bring a stand of over 200 in India since 2013. The only other pair to notch a stand of 200 runs was that of Joe Root and Dom Sibley, who scored a 200-run stand in 2021 in the Chennai Test.

Notably, this is also Australia's second-highest-ever stand in India. Before these two, K Hughes and A Border made more runs for a single wicket for Australia in India when they made 222 in the Chennai Test in 1979/80.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia's Playing XI:

Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

