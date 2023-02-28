IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Top players to watch out for in Indore as India look to gain unassailable series lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin

India and Australia will face off each other in the third game of the 4-match series on March 1, Wednesday. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and one win out of the remaining two games in Indore and Ahmedabad will fix their spot for the finals of the World Test Championship in England.

Australia, on the other hand, have performed shockingly and haven't been able to live up to the expectations one bit. Come the 3rd test, they would want to improve and deliver a performance worthy of Aussie standards, even if it comes in a losing cause.

Here are the top three players to watch out for in the Indore Test.

Virat Kohli

Kohli has just accumulated 76 runs in three innings at an average of 25.33. He is a far better player than this, and he would also want to contribute to the team's cause. He has a great record against Australia, and he would want to maintain that going forward.

Ravichandran Ashwin

In just two games, Ashwin has taken 14 wickets at an astonishing average of 13.93. He was the talk to the town before the series started, and he has walked the talk. The Aussies, too, had a nice break after the first two Tests and would have formulated some plans aginst him.

Steve Smith

Much like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith too hasn't lived up to the expectations. In 4 innings, Smith has accumulated just 71 runs. He will want to improve this to a great extent, and in the process, maybe not get out to Ravi Ashwin.

Mitchell Starc

Although the Indore deck is bound to help the spinners, Starc will come into the Test match motivated and raring to go. He will be a dangerous customer to deal with the new ball in hand, and the openers, particularly Rohit Sharma, will need to be careful as his deliveries tend to nip back in late at yorker length.

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

