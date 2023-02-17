IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja achieves heroic feat in Delhi; enters elite list of players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo

Ravindra Jadeja kept on asking Rohit Sharma for the ball in the 1st Test in Nagpur as he wanted to reach the 250-wicket landmark soon. Unfortunately, Ashwin was on fire, and Jadeja didn't quite get a chance. However, it was just about time as the CSK player reached the coveted landmark in the 2nd Test in Delhi by dismissing Usman Khawaja.

With this, Jadeja became only the 8th Indian bowler to scalp 250 wickets in Test cricket.

Indian's With Most Wickets In Test Cricket

Anil Kumble: 619

Ravichandran Ashwin: 549

Kapil Dev: 434

Harbhajan Singh: 417

Zaheer Khan: 311

Ishant Sharma: 311

Bishan Singh Bedi: 266

Ravindra Jadeja: 250*

250 Wickets & 2500 Runs

With this, he also became the 4th Indian to take 250 wickets and score 2500 Test runs. Other than him - Kapil Dev, Ravi Ashwin and Anil Kumble have also acheived the feat. Not only this, he also became the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs.

What's Up With Ashwin?

Well, if Jadeja's on fire, what would stop Ravi Ashwin? The veteran off-spinner took Alex Carey's wicket to take his wicket total vs Australia to 100 and entered elite list of player with 100 or more wickets against a single opposition. Not only this, Ashwin now also has 700 wickets in his first-class career. Apart from his regular bowling landmarks, Ashwin also became the only bowler in Test cricket to dismiss Steve Smith twice on a duck. Well, that's something!

Bowlers With Most Wickets Against Single Opposition

Shane Warne: 195 vs England

Dennis Lille: 167 vs England

Curtly Ambrose: 164 vs Englabd

Glenn McGrath: 157 vs England

Ian Botham: 148 vs Australia

