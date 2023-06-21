ICC Rankings: Major changes in Standings, Joe Root dethrones Australia's dominance despite Edgbaston loss

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

ICC Rankings: England's stalwart Joe Root on Wednesday dethroned Australia's dominance from the ICC rankings as the former English skipper took the World No.1 spot in the Test batters chart. England went down to Australia in a humdinger in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham as Aussie skipper Pat Cummins famously took the visitors over the line by 2 wickets. However, the Aussies have been bossed in the ICC standings.

As per the latest Rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Joe Root has jumped five places in the batters' chart and has become the World No.1 in the purest format with rating points of 887. However, after occupying the top three places a previous week ago, there is only one Australian batter on the podium places now. Former World No.1 Marnus Labuschagne has lost two places and is now the World No.3 with 877 ratings as Kane Williamson moves to the second with 6 ratings better.

Latest Cricket News