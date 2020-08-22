'I owe this to you all': Rohit Sharma shares video message on being conferred with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian batsman Rohit Sharma shared a video message after being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday shared a video message after being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. The batsman has been one of the key performers for team India over the years, and had a stellar 2019 - where he became the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote, "Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love."

Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/vbKaTbfwd7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 22, 2020

Rohit Sharma is the only fourth cricketer to be bestowed with India's highest sporting honour. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

"To receive this sporting honour is a great privilege. I'm very happy about this and I owe this to you all. Without your support, this wouldn't have been possible. Keep supporting and I promise I'll bring many more laurels to the country," Rohit Sharma said in the video.

Rohit is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he, along with the Mumbai Indians squad will soon begin the preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts from September 19.

