'I am surprised with Umran Malik's selection': Former batter baffled with pacer's inclusion in Windies series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Umran Malik

The Indian Cricket Team is on a long Tour to the Caribbean with an all-format series against West Indies. Starting with two Tests, the team will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Windies and there have been three different teams for the contests. The Men in Blue look to give chances to young faces and have also trusted faith among some senior pros. One such young face with whom the team has gone again is Umran Malik.

Often being put under the scanner for his expensive bowling economy, Umran Malik has been included in ODI and T20I squads of the team for the Windies series. Meanwhile, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was left surprised by Malik's inclusion in the team. Jaffer believes that the speedster is yet to be ready for T20 cricket and is more suited for longer versions of the sport.

"I am surprised with Umran Malik’s selection. We have seen him concede a lot of runs in T20 cricket. He is more suited to Test or one-day cricket. He needs to learn the art of T20 cricket. I do not think he is ready for T20 cricket," Jaffer said.

The 23-year-old has been with the Indian limited overs sides since the middle of 2022 after impressing with his high speed in IPL. He has played 8 T20Is and as many T20Is for the team, picking 13 wickets in ODIs and 11 in the shortest format. Malik has played ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka along with T20I contests against Ireland, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

He made his T20I debut before the T20 World Cup 2022 but was not picked for the marquee event in Australia last year. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to draw the selectors' attention in the 50-over World Cup 2023 in India.

Latest Cricket News