"Excitement is in the air": India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash sold out, Hotels full

Fans in Kandy are excited for IND vs PAK match

India and Pakistan will face each other for the first time in ODIs since 2019 on September 2 in the Asia Cup. The two teams are in group A of the tournament with Nepal being the other team. The arch-rivals lock horns only in Asia Cup and ICC events these days due to strained political relations between the two countries. Pallekele is set to host the marquee clash in the group stage and the jam-packed stadium will witness the action in the middle.

Despite the match being in Sri Lanka, there is a lot of excitement around the encounter between India and Pakistan. Perhaps, the hotels have been booked fully as well and the queries are not stopping still. A Managing Director of a hotel in Kandy was delighted to see the rush back in the hotels for the India-Pakistan match. "We are happy that cricket is back here. We are getting ready for the match between India and Pakistan. We are still receiving inquiries and started receiving them a month back.

"Now, we are fully packed. It is an amazing experience to see this after a long while, after the economic crisis and COVID-19. We are ready to give them the Indian-style food, just the way they asked us," she said while speaking to ANI. One more hotel owner was happy that the economy of the country will improve as the rush back for the first time since COVID. He also confirmed that they are still receiving inquiries regarding the stay in the hotel. "This Asia Cup is a good opportunity for the hotels. During the COVID-19, we faced a lot of losses. But now, our rooms are fully booked and packed. We are still receiving inquiries from people, but unfortunately, we do not have rooms for them.

"We are giving prople discounts on food and liquor. This all is good for our country after the economic crisis and COVID," the owner said. Moreover, a few fans had to return disapppointed as well despite travelling a long way to witness the India vs Pakistan clash. One of the fans came all the way from Canada only to find that the tickets for the match are sold out. "I came from Canada to watch India versus Pakistan. Tickets are sold out. They are expensive too. Wanted to watch Virat Kohli and Team India. Accommodation is expensive, all hotels are booked, could not find anything," the fan said.

