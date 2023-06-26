Women's Ashes 2023: Aussie star Ashleigh Gardner equals World record to help Australia overpower England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashleigh Gardner

Women's Ashes 2023: Australian star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner ripped England's batting order apart as the Aussies registered an emphatic 89-run win over the English women's side. Defending a total of 268 against Heather Knight's England, Alyssa Healy-led Australia wrapped the hosts at 178 as Gardner picked 8 wickets in the second innings. Australia also grab four crucial points in the Women's multi-format Ashes series.

Gardner has now equalled the record of picking the most wickets in an innings in a Test match. She has levelled the feat along with India's Neetu David, who picked 8 wickets against England women in 1995. Notably, this is the second-best figures in a Test innings as Neetu holds the edge over Gardner in this tally. The Indian picked 8 wickets for 53 runs, whereas the Aussie has picked 8 after giving 63 runs.

Moreover, the 26-year-old now has the best figures by an Australian in an inning and also in a Test match. She is the first from her country to pick 8 wickets in an innings.

