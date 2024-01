Defending champions Mumbai Indians to meet Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024 opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season will get underway with a clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up Delhi Capitals on February 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The season will be devoid of double-headers and afternoon matches and the games will be played from 7:30 PM IST. The Eliminator of the competition will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi followed by the summit clash on March 17.

WPL 2024 Schedule: