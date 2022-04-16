DC vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2022 Latest Match Updates: DC opt to field first, Harshal Patel back in RCB XI
Toss Report
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of IPL 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.
Team News
Mitchell Marsh replaced Sarfaraz Khan in Delhi's playing XI while Akash Deep misses out and Harshal Patel makes comeback in RCB's playing XI.
Both team captains at the toss
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
DC vs RCB Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI for DC vs RCB
Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik(C), Rovman Powell, David Warner(VC), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Wanindu Hasranga, Khaleel Ahmed