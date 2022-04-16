Follow us on Image Source : IPL RCB have won three out of five matches (File photo)

DC vs RCB LIVE Score IPL 2022 Latest Match Updates: DC opt to field first, Harshal Patel back in RCB XI

Toss Report

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of IPL 2022 here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Team News

Mitchell Marsh replaced Sarfaraz Khan in Delhi's playing XI while Akash Deep misses out and Harshal Patel makes comeback in RCB's playing XI.

Both team captains at the toss

Faf du Plessis The pitch looks a little bit direr than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership there, not looking too much further than that. Breaking up the overs in the middle is something we spoke about and just the combination of the bowlers. It's an obvious thing when you come here, you look at the short side and the big side, that's always tactically how well or how badly you play the short and big boundaries. Tonight's going to be no different. Harshal Patel is back which is great. He's an experienced X-factor player. Akash Deep goes out of the side. The pitch looks a little bit direr than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership there, not looking too much further than that. Breaking up the overs in the middle is something we spoke about and just the combination of the bowlers. It's an obvious thing when you come here, you look at the short side and the big side, that's always tactically how well or how badly you play the short and big boundaries. Tonight's going to be no different. Harshal Patel is back which is great. He's an experienced X-factor player. Akash Deep goes out of the side.

Rishabh Pant We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. Not decided yet, maybe he'll bat three and I'll bat four. Keep believing in the process and let's take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully, we can capitalise on the shorter side.

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik(C), Rovman Powell, David Warner(VC), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Wanindu Hasranga, Khaleel Ahmed