Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Dhoni's men take on Sunrisers in must-win game

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Toss at 7 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni 's side will aiming for a strong comeback after a six-day break, following two successive losses against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. CSK received a big boost ahead of the game with the availability of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo , who were forced out with injuries. The SRH, meanwhile, have the momentum after the side registered its first victory of the tournament against the high-flying Delhi Capitals, as Rashid Khan starred for the side with three wickets. Follow the Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 live on indiatvnews.com.

