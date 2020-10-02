Indian T20 League
  Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Dhoni's men take on Sunrisers in must-win game
Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Dhoni's men take on Sunrisers in must-win game

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Follow live updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk
October 02, 2020 17:50 IST
Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Follow live updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 on indiatvnews.com.

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020

CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni's side will aiming for a strong comeback after a six-day break, following two successive losses against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. CSK received a big boost ahead of the game with the availability of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, who were forced out with injuries. The SRH, meanwhile, have the momentum after the side registered its first victory of the tournament against the high-flying Delhi Capitals, as Rashid Khan starred for the side with three wickets. Follow the Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 live on indiatvnews.com.

Toss at 7 PM

 

Live updates :CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 14

  Oct 02, 2020 6:02 PM (IST)

    CSK vs SRH Live Updates: MS Dhoni nearing another record!

    CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will become the most-capped player in IPL history when his side takes on the SRH later tonight. It would be his 194th IPL appearance - one more than teammate Suresh Raina. 

  Oct 02, 2020 5:55 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live blog for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020

    Both, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face a must-win game, with both reeling at the bottom places of the table. CSK won the opening game of the season but have since faced successive losses, while the SRH won their first match of the season on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals.

