Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020: Dhoni's men take on Sunrisers in must-win game

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will become the most-capped player in IPL history when his side takes on the SRH later tonight. It would be his 194th IPL appearance - one more than teammate Suresh Raina.

