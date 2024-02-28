Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Bangladesh appoint batting and bowling coach ahead of Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh are slated to host Sri Lanka in a multi-format series. The tour will start with a three-match T20I series and will be followed by the same number of ODIs. The bilateral contest will conclude with a two-match Test series.

Kumar Rupesh New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2024 12:03 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Adams (left) and David Hemp (right).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed David Hemp and Andre Adams as the batting and bowling coaches of the senior men's cricket team ahead of the bilateral multi-format series against Sri Lanka at home. Both Adams and Hemp have been handed two-year contracts and their first assignment will be the series against the Lankan Lions.

Hemp is not alien to Bangladesh's coaching set-up. He was the batting coach of the senior men's team during their tour of New Zealand in 2023.

Hemp was the coach of the Pakistan women's cricket team from 2020 to 2022 and has also coached Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for five seasons and hence has a decent amount of coaching experience.

Hemp is a county cricket veteran. He played 271 games in his first-class career and aggregated 15520 runs, including 30 hundreds and 86 half-centuries. Hemp played county cricket for Glamorgan and Warwickshire and also featured on A tours for England but was unable to break into the English side at any stage during his playing career.

Disappointed with the same, Hemp chose to represent his country of birth, Bermuda and made his ODI debut for them against Kenya in Mombasa on November 11, 2006.

He went on to play 22 One-Day Internationals for Bermuda and also featured in two T20Is towards the fag end of his international career.

On the other hand, Adams' appointment also comes after plenty of deliberation and the former Kiwi has been working as a bowling coach for several outfits for quite some time now.

He has served as the bowling coach of New Zealand's men's and women's cricket teams and was also the assistant coach of Australia during their tour of South Africa in 2022-23.

During his playing days, Adams represented the Blackcaps in a solitary Test, 42 ODIs and four T20Is.

